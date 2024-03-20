Texas lawmakers praise Supreme Court backing state law allowing arrest of illegal immigrants crossing border

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Texas lawmakers on Tuesday praised the Supreme Court for backing the enforcement of a law that allows local and state authorities to arrest suspected illegal immigrants.

The 6-3 ruling paves the way for Texas to enforce its controversial law, SB 4, which the Biden administration argued was an intrusion into federal immigration enforcement, while it remains pending in a federal appeals court.

The statute was passed by Texas lawmakers last year and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, who is embroiled in other legal battles with the federal government over his state’s efforts to curb the flow of migrants into the state.

The measure makes illegal immigration a state crime, and it enables state and local authorities to arrest illegal immigrants, who could face deportation or jail time.

Despite the legal entanglements and future hearings on the matter, Abbott said the ruling was a “clearly a positive development.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it was a “HUGE WIN.”

“Texas has defeated the Biden Administration’s and ACLU’s emergency motions at the Supreme Court,” he wrote on X. “Our immigration law, SB 4, is now in effect. As always, it’s my honor to defend Texas and its sovereignty, and to lead us to victory in court.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Sens. Ted Cruz and John Coryn.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said the federal government has failed in its duty to defend the southern border and that Texas is well within its right to enforce the law.

“It is clear to any honest and objective person living in this country that President Biden has willfully disregarded the laws of the land, abdicated his constitutional duty to provide for a common defense, and unilaterally surrendered control of our border to terrorist drug cartels,” Arrington said in a statement. “I applaud the Supreme Court for allowing Texas to do what President Biden won’t — stop the chaos, secure the border, and protect Texans and Americans.”

The SCOTUS ruling is a “HUGE win for the great state of Texas and border security!” said U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican. Similarly, the House Judiciary Committee said it was a “Big win for law and order!”

Despite SB 4 being a Texas law, New Mexico state Rep. John Block, a Republican, raised concerns about his state’s ability to curb the flow of migrants.

“Without states like New Mexico joining Texas in apprehending illegal border crossers, our state’s remaining 50-plus miles of open border will become ground zero for criminal trespass into the country,” Block said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “New Mexico will be crippled beyond compare with the next wave of criminal entry if we do not act now.”

He called on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, to order a state of emergency and direct the New Mexico National Guard to send personnel to assist border agents and direct the New Mexico State Police to immediately begin arresting suspected illegal border crossers.

“Every community in our country has now become a border community due to the Biden administration, and we must finally do what is required to keep our citizens safe,” he said.

On Tuesday, the White House called SB 4 unconstitutional, saying it was “just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the measure ultimately harms communities and is a public safety risk.

“We remain focused on delivering the significant policy changes and resources we need to secure the border. That is why we continue to call on congressional Republicans to pass the bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades,” she said.