Texas judge halts child-abuse probes of trans kids’ parents; AG Paxton appeals, claims halt ‘frozen’

A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state from investigating parents who provide medical treatments to help their transgender children transition, according to reports.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called gender-affirming treatments “child abuse” and ordered Texas Child Protective Services to investigate any reported cases. Lt. Gov. Ken Paxton also issued a legal opinion coming to the same conclusion, according to Houston Public Media.

In ordering the temporary injunction, District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum said the investigations exceeded Abbott’s constitutional authority, noting that such instances had never been investigated before his order.

The ACLU and other legal group sued after an investigation was started into the family of a state employee, according to the Texas outlet.

After the ruling, Paxton said he had filed and appeal and Meachum’s ruling was “frozen.”

“Much-needed investigations proceed as they should,” he said. “This fight will continue up to the Supreme Court. I’m ready for it.”

Meachum said Abbott’s order “changed the status quo” for transgender children and their families in the state.

“The governor’s directive was given the effect of new law or a new agency rule despite no new legislation, regulation, or even stated agency policy,” she said.

Camilla Taylor of Lambda Legal, who brought the suit along with the ACLU, told Houston Public Media, “The person who testified today, who was the subject of an investigation based solely on the fact that she has a transgender daughter, testified that her daughter was afraid of being taken away from her parents and out of her home. This was absolutely inexcusable, and we’re very glad that the court took action to put a stop to it immediately.”

Paxton called Meachum a “Democrat judge” after the ruling, saying she was trying to “halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse our kids through ‘trans’ surgeries and prescription drugs. I’m appealing. I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children.”