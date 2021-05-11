Texas judge dismisses NRA Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition

A Texas judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Tuesday, dealing a major setback to the gun rights group amid an ongoing legal fight in its home state of New York.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale’s ruling effectively scuttles the NRA’s push to relocate from New York to Texas. New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed suit in a bid to dissolve the group amid allegations of financial impropriety.

“The question the court is faced with is whether the existential threat facing the NRA is the type of threat that the Bankruptcy Code is meant to protect against,” Hale wrote, according to Reuters. “The court believes it is not.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.