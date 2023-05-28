Texas House committee debates impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton

A Texas House of Representatives investigative committee recommended impeachment for embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas House Investigative Committee unanimously voted 5-0 to adopt articles of impeachment for Paxton on Thursday, according to FOX 4.

The House convened Saturday, during Memorial Day weekend, to begin debate over whether to indict the state’s chief law enforcement officer in his impeachment.

In Texas, an impeachment from the House would require Paxton to leave his office immediately pending a trial in the Senate.

TEXAS AG PAXTON SLAPS BIDEN ADMIN WITH LAWSUIT OVER USE OF CBP ONE APP: ‘PRE-APPROVING MORE FOREIGN ALIENS’

The committee vote comes as Paxton is under investigation in a corruption case being led by the FBI over accusations that the attorney general used his office to assist a donor. He was also indicted in 2015 on securities and fraud charges, but hasn’t yet faced a trial.

Multiple aides from Paxton’s office became concerned that the attorney general was misusing the office’s power to help donor Nate Paul regarding unproven claims of a conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties was taking place.

Paxton also allegedly told staff members that he had an affair with a woman who worked for Paul.

In the articles of impeachment, lawmakers accuse Paxton of misusing public information law, using his office to help a donor, terminating employees who reported his “unlawful” conduct, bribery, misleading public officials, and more.

READ THE RESOLUTION – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON LAUNCHES PROBE INTO TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OVER ‘GENDER TRANSITIONING’ PROCEDURES

Paxton has previously suggested that the House investigation is politically motivated.

Chris Hilton, a lawyer in Paxton’s office, told reporters on Thursday that the House investigators are “false,” “misleading,” and “full of errors big and small.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Paxton’s office for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.