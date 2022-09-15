Texas gov’s office blasts White House after it calls migrant bussing an ‘illegal stunt’: ‘hypocrites’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office is responding to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she said that Republican governors sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Washington, D.C. are preforming an “illegal stunt.”

Abbott’s office said in response that the White House is led by the “Hypocrite-in-Chief.”

“The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night,” Abbott’s Press Secretary Renae Eze told Fox News Digital.

Eze said that the migrants willingly chose to be put on a bus to Washington, D.C. and signed a waiver form that was available in multiple languages.

“These migrants willingly chose to go to Washington, D.C., having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination. And they were processed and released by the federal government, who dumped them in small Texas border towns,” Eze said.

She also said that Biden and “Border Czar” Vice President Harris need to secure the border.

“Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border–something they continue failing to do,” Eze said.

The comments come after Abbott sent two busses containing mover 100 migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two full planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Jean-Pierre said in a Thursday afternoon press conference that their actions are illegal.

“What they are doing is an illegal stunt, is a political stunt. And it’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It doesn’t afford them any dignity, what they’re doing when you are abandoning families and children in a place where they were told they were going to get housing,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday during a press conference. “It is just cruel, and it’s not about the process. Actually, It’s about a political tool or political stunt that they’re moving forward with.”

She also accused the Republican governors of using migrants as “political pawns,” adding that these people are “fleeing communism.”

“There’s a legal way of doing this. And for managing migrants, Republican governors, interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless and just plain wrong. And remember, these are people who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing hardship,” Jean-Pierre said.

Back in May 2022, the Biden administration struck a deal with Mexico to keep about 100 Cubans, who were fleeing their country’s communist regime, from entering the US.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar, Tyler Olson and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.