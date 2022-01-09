NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday, announcing during an event in McAllen that he will seek a third term.

“Today I am officially announcing that I am running for re-election as your Governor of the great state of Texas,” Abbott later wrote on Twitter, following the Hispanic Leadership Summit event.

“Together, we will secure the future of Texas,” he added.

Earlier, Abbott – a vocal supporter of former President Trump and an advocate for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — told the Hidalgo County crowd that the state continues to persevere under his leadership, despite recent hardships.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges that we’ve faced, Texas has persevered. Now more businesses are moving here, and more Texans are working here than ever before,” Abbott said, according to KHOU-TV of Houston.

The Republican also said he has kept his campaign promises, including one specific to the Rio Grande Valley.

“Before I was Governor, South Texas had no Level 1 Trauma Center,” Abbott said, as KEYE-TV of Austin reported. “I promised you that you would get a Level 1 Trauma Center, and now the Rio Grande Valley has one, right here in Hidalgo County.”

Abbott is the favorite to keep his job despite other Republicans having announced their respective bids, including former state Republican Party chief Allen West; former state Sen. Don Huffines; criminal defense attorney Paul Belew; and business owner Danny Harrison.

On the Democratic side, failed U.S. Senate and presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke announced in November he will seek the governor’s office. Public radio journalist Joy Diaz also announced an “unlikely” bid.