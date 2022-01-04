Texas Gov. Abbott to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandate for National Guard

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday released a letter announcing his intention to sue the federal government for what he claimed is an unconstitutional vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

“As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the letter reads in part.

“Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our federal or state Constitutions. And as long as I am your commander-in-chief, I will not tolerate efforts to compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine. Let me be crystal clear: It is the federal government that has put Texas’s guardsmen in this difficult position. As your commander-in-chief, I will fight on your behalf. That is why I am suing the Biden Administration over its latest unconstitutional vaccine mandate,” the letter continued.

