Texas GOP state lawmaker introduces bill to ban critical race theory in state public schools

A Texas state lawmaker introduced a bill to the state House aiming to ban critical race theory in the state’s K-12 public schools.

On Monday, Republican state Rep. James White introduced HB 4093, an education bill looking to end the teaching of critical race theory in public schools throughout the Lone Star State.

White’s measure would make it illegal for any teaching administrative bodies — including school districts and state agencies — to require teachers, administrators or employees to teach courses on concepts such as one race or sex being “inherently superior” to another or that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Schools and teachers would also be forbidden to teach that a person should be treated differently or “discriminated against” based on their race or sex and that “members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.”

The bill also prevents institutions and instructors from teaching that a person’s morality is derived from their skin color or sex and that a person “bears responsibility” for past actions by other members of their race or sex.

Additionally, White’s bill would prevent the teaching that a person should feel “guilt” or any psychological distress based on their race or sex and that “meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.”

Private funding to schools from outside groups to develop curriculum in social studies classes around the taboo topics would be illegal under the bill, which would go into effect at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill’s text outlines what is to be taught in civics classes across Texas, including American history as well as how the federal, state and local governments work among other topics.

The measure also requires schools to instruct students on critical governmental documents and writings and “the fundamental moral, political, and intellectual foundations of the American experiment in self-government.”

White’s bill also forbids teachers from being required by school districts, administrations or state agencies, to “discuss current events or widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs.”

Teachers who choose to talk about those subjects would be required, “to the best of their ability, [to] strive to explore such issues from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective”

Additionally, the bill prohibits teachers from giving students class credit from learning engagements with groups lobbying the government or engaged in “social or political advocacy.”

Students would also not be allowed to receive credit for political activism, lobbying, or efforts to persuade members of the legislative or executive branch to take specific actions by direct communication at the local, state or federal level, or any practicum or like activity involving social or public policy advocacy.

Critical race theory in public schools across America is increasingly becoming a hot topic.

