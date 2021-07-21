They came to fight a Republican-backed voting bill. Now the group of renegade Texas Democrats is fighting COVID-19.

And the White House is wrestling the idea that their lobbying efforts might have created a coronavirus super-spreader event.

The group of state lawmakers flew in to Washington, D.C., last week in order to lobby the Senate for a Democrat-sponsored voting bill that would quash the type of legislation their home-state Republican counterparts are currently trying to push through. Many of them shared the same charter jet – from which they posted a maskless selfie.