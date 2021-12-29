NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Garland, Texas are searching for a 14-year-old who they believe is responsible for a triple murder at a convenience store earlier this week.

“Detectives have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the shooter responsible for killing three and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on December 26, 2021,” the Garland Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday along with a photo of the suspect.

CRIME SURGE BLAME GAME – POLITICIANS POINT FINGERS BUT THEIR POLICIES MAKE THINGS WORSE

The department added that they usually don’t release the information of juvenile suspects but did in this case “due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public.” Acosta is considered by police to be “armed and dangerous.”

12 MAJOR DEM CONTROLLED CITIES BREAK HOMICIDE RECORDS FOLLOWING HISTORICALLY BLOODY 2020

Police believe that Acosta opened fire and killed three teenagers at the convenience store after being driven to the location by his 33-year-old father, Richard Acosta, who turned himself in. He is being charged with capital murder.

Police had previously detained another 14-year-old who they believed was the shooter but now believe Abel Acosta was the shooter and released the other 14-year-old who they say is cooperating with the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the teenager’s arrest and anyone with knowledge about his present location is being instructed to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at (972-272-8477) or online.