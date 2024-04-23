Texas congressman’s office vandalized with red liquid spelling ‘Free Gaza’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas said “unhinged anti-Israel activists” vandalized his Georgetown office, posting pictures of the display on social media just days after he voted in favor of providing $26 billion in aid to Israel.

On Monday morning, Carter posted an image of the door to his Georgetown, Texas office, splattered with red liquid that spelled out, “Free Gaza.”

“Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office,” he posted. “Let me make 2 things clear, my support of Israel is unwavering & your intimidation won’t work. Secondly, the parties responsible will be found & will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

FOX 7 in Austin reported that officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Carter’s office at about 8:45 a.m. after reports of a possible burglary.

Police told the station it is investigating the vandalism as criminal mischief, which in Texas is a misdemeanor if the loss is between $750 and $2,500.

Police told the station a representative from Carter’s office estimated the cost to clean up the damage to be around $2,000.

Carter’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Carter joined 365 other members of the House of Representatives in voting in favor of the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, sending the bill to the Senate for further approval.

Under the bill, the U.S. would provide $26.38 billion in aid to Israel along with several other provisions.

The bill comes at a time when anti-Israel agitators continue to protest at major cities and universities across the country, including Columbia University in New York City.