Texas congressman, ex-sheriff rips 'no-borders Biden' for continuing to deny crisis

The Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis at the border while the migrant surge worsens, Rep. Troy Nehls told “Fox & Friends.”‘

REP. NEHLS: “We know that now, with the state of Texas and it’s our Governor Abbott having to react and actually respond proactively to this crisis at the southern border.

He is augmenting the Border Patrol with the Department of Public Safety Officers, National Guard, because our governor has been there before and he realizes that there is a crisis at the southern border and still today after how many weeks of this now?

The no-borders Biden administration is continuing to say there is no crisis, his homeland security director saying there is no crisis, wake up, people.

Wake up and understand that this is a serious issue to the American people and it must be addressed and it must stop today.

