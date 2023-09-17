Texas AG Ken Paxton warns Biden administration after defeating ‘sham impeachment’: ‘Buckle up’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a scathing letter directed towards the White House after he was acquitted of state impeachment charges Saturday.

Paxton, a Republican, was accused of corruption, bribery and unfitness for office by a bipartisan group of Texas state senators. All 12 Democrats in the jury voted for his impeachment, along with two Republicans: Sens. Robert Nichols and Kelly Hancock.

The attorney general was accused of misusing his political power to hire Nate Paul, a real estate developer who employed Paxton’s alleged mistress Laura Olson. Paul was indicted in June for allegedly making false statements to banks.

Paxton was also accused of dereliction of duty, retaliating against former employees who reported his alleged wrongdoings to authorities and making false statements in regard to whistleblower accusations from former staffers.

The jury needed 21 votes to confirm the impeachment, but a two-thirds majority was not reached. The vote finished just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton’s letter read.

“The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt,” the embattled attorney general added.

Paxton then accused the White House of promoting “lawless policies” and promised that President Biden will be “held accountable.”

“Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged,” the statement read. “We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a statement, but has not heard back.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.