Texas AG blasts Biden admin after DOJ sues state over ‘much needed’ election integrity law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Biden administration’s decision to sue his state over its newly enacted election integrity law.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this week that his Justice Department is suing Texas over Senate Bill 1, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September, claiming that it implements “restrictive voting measures” that violate the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, SLAMS ‘FLATLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE

Paxton has pledged to fight the Department of Justice in court and called the bill “much needed” in a Thursday Twitter post.

Paxton told Fox News Digital on Friday that the law actually expands the ability to vote in Texas.

TEXAS, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRADE LAWSUITS OVER HOT-BUTTON ISSUES

“It’s absolutely true that the bill expands voting hours,” Paxton said. “We’re one of the most generous states in the country for early voting and giving access to voting but the Biden administration is looking to run states.”

Paxton said the lawsuit against his state is part of the “intrusive” nature of the Biden administration who he says is attempting to punish states who “don’t fall in line with them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paxton said that Garland’s Justice Department has not communicated with Texas at any stage during the bill’s creation, to its passing, to the day they filed the lawsuit.

“No heads up, no communication, no suggestions while the legislation was being debated, no help, no guidance, just a smack in the face for not toeing the line with whatever Joe Biden orders our state to do,” Paxton said.