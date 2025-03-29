Tesla Takedown: Anti-Musk protesters mobilize for Global Day of Protest at hundreds of Tesla locations

Amid a wave of violence against Tesla vehicles, showrooms and charging stations, anti-Musk protesters could see their biggest show of force yet as the decentralized movement known as Tesla Takedown is planning a “Global Day of Protest” targeting more than 500 Tesla locations worldwide.

The protests slated for Saturday have been promoted by actors, filmmakers, congressional legislators, academics and activists who led a “mass mobilizing call” last week to drum up support. More than 275 Tesla locations in the U.S. and over 500 worldwide will be targeted as part of the effort.

While the protests against Elon Musk and Tesla have lately involved destructive tactics, leaders who have been promoting Saturday’s event, such as progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, have said the protests will be “nonviolent.”

“We are fighting for our country,” Crockett said during the mass mobilization call last week. “We’re fighting for democracy. We’re fighting for our freedoms. And when I say fighting, I’m saying that figuratively. Obviously, everything that I am promoting is nonviolent.”

The FBI announced the formation of a new task force Monday, established to “crack down on violent Tesla attacks” that the president and other members of the Trump administration have described as “domestic terrorism.”

Violent incidents targeting Musk and Tesla have ranged from alleged Molotov cocktail attacks on Tesla properties in several states to attacks on individual citizens who own Teslas.

A Las Vegas-area resident was arrested Wednesday for his alleged part in a Molotov cocktail attack on a Tesla property. The suspect is facing multiple felony charges, including three counts of arson, three counts of possession of an explosive device, five counts of shooting into a car and four counts of destroying personal property, according to local police.

While there is no centralized group leading this mass protest event, local and national advocacy groups, such as Indivisible, a progressive anti-Trump advocacy group, are helping with organization efforts.

“Indivisible groups are the folks holding peaceful protests on the sidewalk, not damaging cars, and they’re speaking up because they’re concerned for our country,” an Indivisible spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The group confirmed it was not directly involved with any funding or organization efforts but did confirm that local chapters were engaging with the event.

In response to the planned protests, pro-Trump supporters have reportedly begun mobilizing to counter the anti-Musk message.

In New Jersey, Terry Beck, a pro-Trump organizer, is trying to rally a caravan of Trump supporters to counter one of the anti-Musk protests planned near Trenton on Saturday, according to NBC News. Posts on social media show others across the country are also attempting to mobilize counter-protesters.