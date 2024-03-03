Tennessee National Guard deploying to southern border as Biden admin ‘fails to act,’ GOP gov says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tennessee is deploying National Guard members to the southern border as Republican governors continue to support Texas in its showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement.

Gov. Bill Lee, who visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, earlier this month, met with Tennessee National Guard members at Millington Tennessee Army National Guard Armory ahead of their voluntary deployment.

“As America faces the most severe border crisis in decades, TN is showing the rest of the country what it means to lead,” the Tennessee governor posted on X. “Today, I joined TN National Guard members who will soon deploy on a voluntary mission to secure the Southern border as the federal government fails to act.”

The initial deployment will consist of 50 members and last through March before a second wave replaces them later in the spring. It was unclear where exactly they would be sent.

During his visit to Eagle Pass, Lee gathered with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and other Republicans in a show of force to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott has butted heads with Biden and his administration, accusing the federal government of not being tough enough on illegal crossings.

Republicans have long criticized the Biden administration for reversing Trump-era border policies and creating a crisis at the southern border that is seeing waves of migrants illegally cross daily.

In December alone, U.S. Border Patrol reported there were more than 300,000 encounters – an all-time record.

Meanwhile, Biden and his administration have sought to shift the blame for the crisis onto the shoulders of Republicans. The administration says it is working with a broken system that needs significantly more funding and comprehensive immigration reform.

Both Biden and former President Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, made dueling visits to the southern border in Texas on Thursday as immigration remains a top concern for voters.

