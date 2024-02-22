Teen charged in 2023 break-in of Secret Service SUV parked outside Naomi Biden’s DC home

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An arrest has been made in connection with the break-in of a Secret Service vehicle parked outside of Naomi Biden’s home in Washington, D.C., in November 2023.

Robert Kemp, 19, was taken into custody on Feb. 7 following an investigation into the Nov. 12 incident outside the home occupied by President Biden’s granddaughter in the Georgetown area, according to court documents initially obtained by FOX 5 DC on Wednesday. He was released on Feb. 8, the New York Post reported.

The arrest affidavit, dated Feb. 6, shows Kemp is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft.

Kemp is accused of stealing the following items, worth over $1,000, from the unmarked black Ford Expedition: a velocity system police vest, night vision goggles, a Mifi portable router, a red trauma cube filled with first aid equipment, a battery headlamp and multiple chemical sticks.

The unauthorized use of a vehicle charge stems from Kemp’s alleged use of a stolen red Toyota Corolla as the getaway car during the break-in to the Secret Service vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The Corolla, which had Virginia tags, was reported stolen out of Washington, D.C., and its rightful owner gave the Secret Service permission to process it when contacted.

During the processing of the Corolla, several of the items reported stolen from the Expedition during the break-in were located and Kemp’s fingerprints were found on a McDonald’s bag and receipt inside the car.

Fingerprints belonging to an unidentified juvenile were also picked up on the stolen items inside the Corolla. The second person was confirmed to be on court-ordered GPS monitoring during that time and was located in Naomi Biden’s neighborhood the night of the break-in, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear if the second suspect has been charged in the Nov. 12 incident.

According to the Washington Post, the second suspect is a 14-year-old boy who was arrested and charged with three counts of armed carjacking on Feb. 15 in connection with carjackings in January and February.

A media release from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. confirms the aforementioned arrest, but does not mention if the boy is the unidentified second suspect in the break-in outside Naomi Biden’s home.

Secret Service agents were out with Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, late into the night on Nov. 12 when they saw people trying to break into the parked and unmarked Secret Service SUV outside her home, sources confirmed to Fox News at the time.

A Secret Service agent assigned to the president’s granddaughter approached the person, who was allegedly hanging out of a broken rear window on the driver’s side of the Expedition, and identified himself as police, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then entered the passenger side of the getaway car to flee. While backing away from the scene, the car almost struck the Secret Service agent, who discharged his firearm, the affidavit stated. The Secret Service said at the time it was believed that no one was hit by gunfire.