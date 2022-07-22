Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would ‘significantly’ clear GOP field

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he’s running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids.

Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa. He said Trump is “going to do what he wants” in 2024, and “will remain an incredibly important leader in the United States.”

“I’m sure it clears it out significantly,” Cruz said of a potential scenario of Trump running again in 2024. “We’ll see what happens. Look, the lay of the land is everyone is waiting to see what Trump decides to do. Anyone who tells you they’re not is lying to you.And he’s going to decide on whatever time frame he desires.”

Trump and Cruz clashed during the 2016 GOP primaries, with the New York real estate tycoon dubbing the Texas senator “Lyin’ Ted.” However, Cruz became an ally of Trump’s following his election victory.

“I think he accomplished an enormous amount as president, and I was proud to work hand in hand with him in achieving results for the American people.” Cruz told Fox News Digital on Friday.



Citing the media’s “hatred” of Trump, Cruz said that voters are ready to “move back to the direction of common sense.”

The Texas lawmaker also railed against the “biased” media. He said they are “open, naked, shameless propagandists” attempting to “cover up the miserable failures of the Biden administration.”

