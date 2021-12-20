NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PHOENIX, Ariz. — – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders.

Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA‘s AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: “There are really three things I’m focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb— thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing.”

Cruz said he is “working with the hearts and minds of Americans” in an attempt to “try and find ways to get around the media and speak the truth” through his podcast and books.

“I have focused day and night on winning in 2022, retaking the House and retaking the Senate,” Cruz added, noting his efforts to interview fresh faces who are running as Republicans in states across America.

Cruz also told audience members that Republicans are “gonna win more seats” in Congress in 2022.

“This year, we’re gonna be bigger, we’re gonna be bolder, we’re gonna raise more money, we’re gonna recruit more candidates, and we’re gonna win more seats.”

“Often Republican leadership in Washington, they support the candidates who aren’t gonna rock the boats,” Cruz added. “They support the candidates who are going to follow orders and be obedient. I’m looking for people who will rock the boats. I’m looking for conservatives who will lead the fight, and the problem is leadership funds the squishy candidates.

“I’m trying to ensure that real conservatives who have the courage to fight have the resources to be able to win and get their message out, because when we articulate what we believe as conservatives, we win.”