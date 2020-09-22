Ted Cruz predicts Senate Republicans will have votes to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before election

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared on Fox News Monday night to press the importance of filling the Supreme Court vacancy after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“I think this is exactly why President Trump was elected,” Cruz told “The Ingraham Angle,” promoting his new book “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.”

“He was elected to nominate principled constitutionalists to the Supreme Court and this is why the American people elected a Republican majority and they did so repeatedly. They elected a Republican majority in the Senate in 2014, they did so again in 2016, and in 2018, they grew our majority in the Senate,” Cruz said.

President Trump on Monday met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sources say is the potential frontrunner to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The news supported widespread speculation that emerged after Ginsburg’s death. Although Trump recently released a lengthy list of potential nominees, he appeared to narrow those down over the weekend when he said he wanted a woman to fill the spot.

On Monday, Trump said he had narrowed his choices down to five potential nominees.

Cruz said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “embrace radical leftists who want to undermine the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

“President Trump promised to nominate justices in the mold of [Antonin] Scalia and [Clarence] Thomas,” Cruz said.

Cruz said his forthcoming book lays out the “stakes of this election.”

“Every one of our rights, whether it is free speech, we’re one vote away from losing our fundamental protections on free speech,” Cruz said. “Religious liberty: the right to worship according to our faith according to our conscience. We’re one vote away from losing it and … it comes down to the court and the president is going to make the nomination this week and I believe we will have the votes in the Senate to confirm this justice and critically to confirm the justice before election day.”

