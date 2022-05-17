Ted Budd says Trump endorsement was ‘huge’ for North Carolina Senate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said backing from former President Trump has been a “huge” factor in his bid to become the next senator from North Carolina.

Budd earned Trump’s endorsement last summer for the open seat and in recent weeks the congressman surged to front-runner status in the contentious primary showdown that also includes former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker.

VOTERS DECIDE PENNSYLVANIA, NORTH CAROLINA, IDAHO PRIMARIES, IN TEST OF TRUMP’S CLOUT: LIVE UPDATES

“I think it was huge,” Budd told Fox News Digital Tuesday of Trump’s endorsement. “But it really helps especially when you work hard like we’ve done. We’ve stayed focused. We’ve worked hard. Stay humble and go out and ask people for their prayers, their support and their vote.”

In an interview Tuesday at a polling location in Belews Creek, N.C., Budd said he visited all 100 North Carolina counties in his bid to succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

He said he’ll follow through on his campaign promises. “Do what you say you’re going to do,” Budd said his grandfather instilled in his family. “So that’s what I’m going to do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In interviews with five voters at the polling location, three specifically said Trump’s endorsement was a factor in their choice for the Senate race.

One voter, Joyce from Belews Creek, said the country today is in a “sad situation” and the former president was a “big time” influence her voting.

“I’m for him,” she said of Trump. “He’s my man.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Matteo Cina contributed to this report.