Team DeSantis campaign staff is assembled – and it includes ex-Trump officials

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the team in place that he hopes will help him win the Republican nomination and eventually the White House in 2024. And he’s selected an ex-employee of his top competitor, former President Donald J. Trump.

First reported in the New York Post ahead of DeSantis’ formal candidacy announcement Wednesday night, DeSantis has cemented his campaign team, including Generra Peck as campaign manager, who helped lead his gubernatorial victory in 2022.

Peck, known as a savvy political tactician, is close to both DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, and was lauded by name at DeSantis’ January inauguration, the Post wrote.

David Abrams, former communications director for New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, will handle the campaign’s messaging and paid media initiatives, according to the newspaper.

Dustin Carmack, who served as chief of staff for the director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, will reunite with DeSantis as his policy director. Carmack was a policy advisory to DeSantis during his tenure in Congress. Carmack most recentlywas a research fellow for cybersecurity, intelligence and emerging technologies at The Heritage Foundation

Florida pollster Ryan Tyson, a longtime member of DeSantis’ inner circle, will reportedly serve as a senior adviser.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ gubernatorial press secretary, will step into the same role for the presidential campaign.

Lauren Lifstrom, who handled finances for Cruz’s 2016 campaign, will oversee the books for Team DeSantis.

Carl Seusa, who established the WinRed digital fundraising platform, will serve as chief technology officer.

DeSantis is expected to announce he’s a candidate for president on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter.