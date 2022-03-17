Teachers union president misspells Ukraine on Twitter after posing with upside-down Ukrainian flag

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The nation’s largest union was involved in its third factually incorrect tweet of the week on Wednesday when the president of the American Federation of teachers incorrectly spelled “Ukraine.”

“We #StandWithUkriane,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tweeted on Wednesday morning before deleting the tweet shortly after.

The American Federation of Teachers is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO.

The spelling mistake came a day after the AFT was slammed on social media for promoting a tweet where the Ukrainian flag was depicted upside down in a post that was also deleted.

“AFT President [Randi Weingarten] and [AFT Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus] stand with #Ukraine,” the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Twitter account posted on Tuesday. The tweet included a photo of Weingarten and DeJesus holding a poster supporting Ukraine.

Ukraine’s flag features blue on top of yellow – symbolizing the blue sky over a bountiful field. However, in the photo posted by the union, the color yellow was above the color blue.

According to Republican operative Matt Whitlock, the AFL-CIO also deleted a tweet Tuesday that Photoshopped the Ukraine flag posters held by members of its executive council after they were called out for holding them upside down.

That tweet was eventually deleted, Whitlock said.

Critics savaged the teachers union leaders on Twitter.

Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at School Choice Now, called the tweet “free advertising for school choice.”

“They did to that flag what they did to education these past two years… pretend they care, but really, they just made it upside down,” Reopen California Schools tweeted.

“That’s the flag of Ukraine alright, upside down,” California State Senator Melissa Menendez tweeted. “Shout out to the teachers union for this promotional piece on the importance of school choice though.”

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neill contributed to this report