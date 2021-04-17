Taylor Greene hits out at ‘liars’ in the media, ‘weak politicos’ after America First Caucus leak

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., hit out at “scum and liars” in the media and “weak politicos” after a document about an America First Caucus leaked to the press and sparked outrage over what critics said was “nativist” language — but Taylor Greene said was a draft by staff that she hadn’t read.

On Thursday, I buried my father and held my mother’s hand as we said goodbye,” she said. “On Friday, sick and evil POS in the media attacked me with phrases I never said or wrote.

MCCARTHY ISSUES APPARENT REBUKE OF GOP CAUCUS PLATFORM PROMOTING ‘ANGLO-SAXON POLITICAL TRADITIONS’

“They released a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read,” she said.

Punchbowl News first reported the document, in which the caucus says it will “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.”

The platform includes calls for increased infrastructure spending, moves against election fraud, divesting power from the federal government, a crackdown on Big Tech, a tighter immigration system, a cut in foreign aid and an end to lockdowns.

But it drew ire from Democrats and some Republicans when it said that “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

On infrastructure, the group also promotes buildings with “architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.”

While a number of Democrats and media outlets criticized the document, with Punchbowl describing it as “nakedly nativist,” it also picked up criticism from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy who tweeted that GOP is not built on “identity, race, or religion” and is “the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans — not nativist dog whistles.”

Taylor Greene pushed back against the criticism, and referred to prior allegations (that she denied) that she believed lasers caused wildfires in California.

“The scum and liars in the media are calling me a racist by taking something out of context. This is just a repeat of “Jewish Space Lasers.” Another term I never used and the media made up,” she said.

She also appeared to hit back at criticism coming from her side of the political aisle.

“The hyenas in the media are terrified. So are the Democrats. And so are the weak politicos that float around whichever the wind blows,” she said.

As for the caucus, she said that she has plans “to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, had told reporters he was “looking at” joining the America First caucus. When asked about references to “Anglo-Saxon” influence, he said he “hadn’t seen that.”

“It’s not supposed to be about race at all,” Gohmert said.

Punchbowl reported that Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., would be part of the group while Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted Friday that he will be joining the caucus.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.