Tara Reade responds after DC police say her sexual assault complaint against Biden is 'inactive'

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Fox News on Wednesday that Tara Reade’s sexual assault complaint against Joe Biden is now “an inactive case,” although the department didn’t provide additional details — a result Reade said she expected from the outset.

Reade filed a police report in Washington, D.C., on April 9, after publicly stating on March 25 that Biden had penetrated her with his fingers while she worked for him in the Senate in 1993. The document stated: “Subject-1 disclosed that she was the victim of a sexual assault which was committed by Subject-2 in 1993.”

“This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide,” MPD spokesperson Brianna Jordan told Fox News on Wednesday.

Reade’s claims were outside of the range of Washington, D.C.’s statute of limitations for even the most severe sex crimes. Previously, though, the department had indicated it was looking into the matter.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation that is part of our regular review process,” MPD public affairs officer Kristen Metzger said April 22, noting that the matter had been transferred to the MPD sexual assault unit. Metzger also told The Daily Caller at the time that police were launching the investigation “despite the statute of limitations that bars authorities from prosecuting Biden if he is indicted,” as part of an “external review” process.

Reade told Fox News that she understood when she filed the complaint that the matter would not result in criminal charges.

“I’ve made a police report for safety reasons only,” Reade said. “I am outside the criminal statute of limitations. However, by making that police report, it allows a mechanism for me to safety plan and work with a victim advocate. I am willing to cooperate with any law enforcement if there is any inquiry or investigation in the future.”

Senate Democrats and media outlets have been mostly silent on Reade’s claims, even though they called for an immediate FBI investigation into claims against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Reade, however, has presented substantially more corroborating evidence than Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Biden himself hasn’t addressed the allegation against him, and no one in the media has asked him about it during interviews. Representatives for Biden’s campaign have denied the allegations, even as some Democrats have urged Biden to address the matter himself.

Earlier Wednesday, The New York Times rebuked the Biden campaign, telling Fox News that the reported talking points that have been circulated to prominent Democrats “inaccurately” describe the paper’s reporting on Reade.

The Times had earlier stealth-edited its coverage of the Biden accusations at the request of the Biden campaign. The paper specifically removed a section of its reporting referring to numerous other episodes in which Biden was accused of inappropriate touching — including one instance in which he was caught on camera touching young girls and making them visibly uncomfortable.

Biden has previously said he would change his interactions with women going forward, but stopped short of apologizing for his conduct.

The Biden campaign then circulated talking points falsely claiming that the paper had disproven Reade’s accusations.

