Tara Reade penning memoir on coming forward as a Biden accuser, will be released before election

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade is writing a memoir about the turbulent journey she has taken since coming forward with her allegation that her former boss Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Reade, who went public in March with the accusation after previously joining several women who in 2019 lodged claims of unwanted touching by the former senator, vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate, is authoring the book “Left Out: When The Truth Doesn’t Fit In.” It is slated for release on Oct. 27, just one week before the presidential election.

The synopsis reads, “Tara Reade shares the aftermath of the re-victimization of speaking out about her sexual assault, with then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1993, where the shaming, attacks and threats instigated by the media set (sic) her into a personal tailspin. Tara-rized viciously by cyberbullies, receiving death threats, and fearing for her life and those of her family, Tara tells how living with no regret and coming forward was right for her conscious (sic). The moment that defines Tara will not confine, but instead move her forward by reclaiming her identity and pulling back together the pieces of life left.”

Both Biden and his campaign have repeatedly denied her claims.

Jacquie Jordan, founder of TVGuestpert Publishing, told Fox News, “As a woman-owned business, we believe Tara Reade’s story was worth being written, memorialized and shared.”

Reade said she hopes “by being really frank about my life, about what has happened to me, and how I keep forward,” she can help other sexual assault survivors.

Speaking with Fox News, Reade explained that she had been working on her memoir while “everything is still going on” regarding the presidential election. She likened the process to “writing in chaos.”

Reade insisted, however, that her book isn’t about the election or Biden.

“It’s about my life and what it’s like to experience trauma and then move forward,” Reade said.

The release date, which was chosen by the publisher, may raise eyebrows among critics for its proximity to the election, but Reade, a former longtime Democrat who has repeatedly vowed not to vote for Biden or President Trump, argued that her book will actually have little impact on the election results due to early voting.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the election,” Reade told Fox News, though she did acknowledge, “I do discuss Joe Biden and how I experienced Joe Biden as a staffer and as a woman. And it was not a positive experience, yet he is going to the most powerful position in the Western world.”

When asked what she hopes readers will get from reading her memoir, Reade quickly responded, “Truth.”

“It’s just about the human experience. It’s about trying to move through trauma, move through – and when you try to get heard, what it’s like to really, you know, move through all of that that I experienced, losing my job, losing my career, that all of the smears that I experienced and then trying to piece together my life back,” Reade explained. “I don’t regret coming forward, but it definitely feels like things were broken in a million pieces and I’m trying to piece together back my life.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.