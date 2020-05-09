Tara Reade, in new interview, claims Biden used graphic language to proposition her during alleged assault

Tara Reade has claimed in a new interview that Joe Biden used graphic language to proposition her for sex when he allegedly assaulted her in 1993.

While Reade has spoken about the alleged assault in previous interviews, she shared more intimate details during an on-camera sit-down with Megyn Kelly, including a “vulgar” remark she had never spoken about before.

“He was kissing my neck area and he whispered, Did I want to go somewhere else in a low voice,” Reade recalled. “He said some other things. I can’t remember everything he said, but he said something vulgar.”

“May I ask what?” Kelly asked.

“He said, ‘I want to f— you,” Reade responded. “And he said it low and I was pushing away.”

TARA READE’S TIMELINE: FROM 1990’s BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday in response to previously released clips from the interview, the Biden campaign pointed to “inconsistencies” in various accounts by Reade.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm — and we all have a responsibility to ensure that,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said. “At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And, the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

During the interview, Reade recalled the moments after the alleged assault, as well as words from Biden that she said haunted her for years.

“In that moment, I knew this was really bad. I knew. It was more than just, like, the assault, it was really bad. He was then angry, right?” an emotional Reade said. “It wasn’t, like, yelling angry, it was — that hostility built. And he pulled back and he was just looking at me directly … he pointed his finger at me and he said, ‘You’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.’

“And I think, I think that’s the hardest thing. And I know people talk about the assault, but his words, those words stayed with me my whole life. And as I’ve been trying to tell my story, I’ve kind of been torn apart trying to tell it. Those words come back. And it’s like, it was cruel.”

When pressed by Kelly about how Biden specifically assaulted her, Reade told her that she was wearing “panties” meant for her boyfriend who she was going to see that day, suggesting it made it easier for the then-senator from Delaware to penetrate her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You know, some people are going to hear this story and they’re going to say, ‘You’re telling me a U.S. senator in the middle of the day in a Senate office building committed a sexual assault right there?’ How could people believe that?” Kelly asked.

“I don’t really care if people believe it or not, I’ve had to live with it,” Reade said. “And it’s just one of those things that’s impacted and shattered my life. It changed everything about my life.”