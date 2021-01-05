Tammy Bruce slams House Dems' 'obscenely Marxist' decision to replace gendered language

The House’s move to use new terms that would replace gendered language is “obscenely Marxist,” Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce argued on Tuesday.

“Let’s not think this is some passive thing. Some might say radical. I say obscenely Marxist,” Bruce told “Fox & Friends.”

“As an example, trans people, they are not binary, effectively. You’re looking at the supermajority who are not. They would still be your brother or your sister. This is the key,” Bruce said.

Bruce continued to blast the move to dissolve gendered language because it “deconstructs what it means to be female.”

“The word mother means something. Right, it is a very specific dynamic. You as a mom know this. Every woman watching knows it. Every kid knows this that mother is a specific identity, it is a framework. As is father and that is important as well. So, when you eliminate this you are wiping away key elements of our identity. That is the reason for this. This is a test and while it only applies to the rules, effectively, the rules dynamic itself. In fact, this is a statement that this is how you honor people and, believe me, I think they expect this to move through legislation and other things that are written in the House.”

New House rules unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are completely gender neutral.

In an effort to be inclusive to those who don’t identify as a specific gender, the rules package strips all mention of gender-specific pronouns and terms such as “man,” “woman,” “mother” and “son.”

The Office of the Whistleblower Ombudsman, for instance, is renamed in the rules to the “Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds.”

There’s nothing in the rules that prohibit members from using gender-specific terms when speaking on the House floor or conducting business.

Bruce, a “gay woman,” said that eliminating gendered language is “none of the government’s business” and it is a “radical effort.” Furthermore, Bruce claimed the move is “another example” of the Democrats “stomping on the people they claim to represent.”

“They say this is about efficiency, changing these words to honor everyone that exists. In fact, this is about ideology, and let me suggest this is really not about efficiency at all,” Bruce said.

“This is about eliminating any word that refers to the concept of biological sex and it reduces all of us, it eliminates the value of the individual and our uniqueness as individuals. You have got to be able to do that because this strikes at the notion of what family is which is different for everyone watching this program,” Bruce said.

Bruce went on to say, “Once you do that you illuminate the value of family by eliminating the idea of biological sex and individuality. It then, of course, affects the nature of faith and the binds that whole family together allowing more power for the centralized state.”

