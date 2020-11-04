Tammy Bruce and Ben Domenech on Election 2020: 'Polls were extraordinarily wrong'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said on Wednesday, the day after Election Day, that the media has misrepresented the state of the presidential race, with pollsters mostly coming up with inaccurate projections.

“Even [Trump’s] approach last night is being misrepresented when it comes to his sense of this race and what we all saw unfolding, which was massive leads in many of the states which were not being called. States that were being called but were being called too early,” Bruce told “America’s Newsroom.”

The host of “Get Tammy Bruce” said that Americans have to “remain vigilant” and said she “trusts the president’s decision in how to proceed,” referencing the commander in chief’s move to push legal challenges in certain states.

Citing concerns that “polls were extraordinarily wrong,” there was concern about “voting stopping overnight, and ballots being “moved to various places,” Bruce said that “it is understandable that Americans are suspicious of the process, want to see transparency, and that the system is legitimate, accurate, and fair.”

“This is going to be the first time that the Democrats have seen a Republican who is willing to fight back,” Bruce said, speaking of President Trump.

Millions of votes are still being counted on Wednesday as the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hinges on a handful of battleground states.

The race is still too early to call in those states and neither candidate is at the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency despite early victories in some important swing states.

Trump won Florida, Ohio, Texas and others, while Biden carried Arizona, Minnesota and New Hampshire, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

Bruce was accompanied by The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech who said that “the election system utterly failed Americans.” Domenech said that the media “refused to reassess “learn” from their mistakes after the 2016 election.

“The pollsters, the data geeks, all the people who were asserting the way that things were going to happen, they turned out to be wrong, they turned out to be widely wrong,” Domenech said.

“We have a situation now where the last poll that we got from the ABC and the Washington Post about Wisconsin is a 17-point lead. Yeah, you’re only off by 16 and 17 points guys, that’s great.”

