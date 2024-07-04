Tammy Baldwin will stick to state tour instead of joining Biden during Wisconsin visit

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who is facing a competitive challenge in November, won’t be joining President Biden during his campaign stop in Wisconsin Friday.

The Biden campaign announced an appearance in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier this week, which will be the president’s first visit to the battleground state since his poor debate performance against former President Trump last month.

According to her campaign spokesperson, Baldwin won’t be joining Biden in Madison. Instead, the senator will be on a state tour that will take her to several Wisconsin counties, including Ashland, Oneida, Marinette, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Dane.

“I’m so excited to kick off my Fired Up for Tammy tour,”Baldwin said in an announcement Tuesday about her campaign tour. “In the theme of our nation’s Independence Day, I’ll be meeting with voters from all over the state to talk about the ways we’re working to defend our freedoms and find solutions to the kitchen table issues that matter most to Wisconsin families.”

Baldwin’s spokesperson said the tour had been planned for weeks and was announced prior to the news of Biden’s visit.

Quentin Fulks, Biden campaign principal deputy campaign manager, pushed back on speculation Biden may drop out of the presidential race Wednesday, touting his upcoming visit to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state.

“Obviously, there were 90 minutes of a poor debate performance, but that does not define the record of accomplishments,” Fulks said on CNN. “It does not define the vision that President Biden has and these interviews and these things that the president is doing — our campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday.

“We want everything to go well from the campaign’s perspective all the time. But if they don’t, I do not think that that has a bearing on whether somebody is going to continue running for president of the United States,” he added.

After Biden’s debate performance, Baldwin reiterated to local Wisconsin outlets that she “supports the president.”

However, her campaign said, “Tammy Baldwin is running her own race for the people of Wisconsin,” according to The Capital Times.

The Wisconsin Senate race is rated “Lean Democratic” by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report, making it one of the seven most competitive Senate matches this cycle.