Taliban poised to impose Sharia law in Afghanistan, threatening people Biden professes to fight for

Fears are growing that the Taliban will move to implement Sharia Law with their trademark brutal enforcement, putting the lives of people President Biden has professed to be a champion of at risk.

As the Taliban’s aggressive offensive across Afghanistan is now in the capital city of Kabul, the group has promised to declare the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace.

The Taliban ruled the country for five years under the same name before being driven out of power by U.S.-led coalition forces in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, imposing their strict interpretation of Sharia Law on the citizens of Afghanistan.

The Taliban used brutal tactics to enforce their religious dictatorship during those five years, including public executions, stonings, and whippings.

Simple activities those in the West take for granted were banned under Taliban rule, including a prohibition on the playing of music. Petty crimes such as theft were punished harshly, with amputations of hands of those found guilty of such crimes.

Taliban rule was particularly dangerous for those Biden has often claimed to champion, with women only being able to leave their homes with signed permission from a man, always while being forced to wear a burka. Meanwhile, the education of young girls was also forbidden by the Taliban.

The situation could be even more dire for LGBT individuals in the country, with a Taliban judge professing last month that the penalty for homosexuality will be death under their rule.

“There are only two penalties for gays: Either stoning or he has to stand behind a wall that falls on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 meters high,” the judge told the German newspaper Bild.

While the Taliban has in recent months signaled their intent not to return to the dark period that defined their previous rule, reports suggest the group has no intention of holding up their end of the bargain.

“They have no intention of abiding by their agreement,” one official said of the Taliban’s plans earlier this year, according to NBC News.