Swalwell slammed on social media for questioning how Trump will lower grocery prices

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sparked online backlash with a post in which he questioned President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to bring down grocery prices. Social media users were quick to point out that food prices spiked under President Biden’s leadership.

“I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries,” Rep. Swalwell wrote on X.

MAGAFEST DESTINY? TRUMP FLEXES HIS MUSCLES WITH REPEATED TALK OF AMERICAN EXPANSIONISM

Social media users were quick to point out that the congressman’s party had control of the House, the Senate and the White House while Americans struggled to afford food. While they later lost control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections, the Democrats held on to the Senate.

3 WAYS TRUMP CAN DELIVER AN ECONOMIC ‘GOLDEN AGE’ FOR AMERICA

Swalwell later appeared to double down on his assertion that Trump will not lower grocery prices.

“Guys, it’s so obvious. Trump has no idea how to lower your cost of groceries. So he’s going to distract you by sending your kids to die fighting Canada,” Swalwell tweeted.

However, this only brought more fury the congressman’s way, with social media users questioning why the congressman is not more worried about the fires raging in his state that has so far left two dead and forced thousands to flee their homes.

AMERICANS FORCED TO LEAVE EVERYTHING BEHIND TO ESCAPE DEADLY WILDFIRES NOW FACING NEW THREAT

On Tuesday, President Biden released a statement on the deadly wildfires and announced that FEMA had approved a grant to help fight the inferno.

“I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles. My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire,” Biden said in a statement.

The Trump team has not responded to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP