FOX Politics 

Susan Rice is the latest member of Biden’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, making her the latest member of President Biden’s inner circle to contract the virus.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and double boosted,” Rice tweeted on Monday afternoon. “I last saw the President in person on Wednesday–masked–and under CDC guidance he is not considered a close contact.”

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 11: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (right) looks on as former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice delivers remarks after being introduced as Biden’s choice to lead his Domestic Policy Council at the Queen Theater on December 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Joe Biden is continuing to round out his domestic team with the announcement of his choices for cabinet secretaries of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture, and the heads of his domestic policy council and the U.S. Trade Representative.
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Several other people close to the president – including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack – have tested positive in recent weeks.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

ABC News Correspondent Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 just days after shaking the president’s hand on stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30. Several other attendees at that dinner have also caught COVID-19 over the past week.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a “hit list” featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden is regularly tested for COVID-19 and those expected to interact with him are also required to be tested, the White House has said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president received his second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March, one day after health officials approved a fourth shot for Americans over the age of 50.