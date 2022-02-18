Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Friday morning, just days after revealing that his 4-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus and was experiencing symptoms.

“Update: my 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. Our son has a runny nose and low grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons,” Murthy tweeted. “My four year old daughter who tested positive first is doing ok. Fevers are starting to improve. She’s still congested and is now hoarse from all the coughing, but thankfully she’s still smiling and enjoying her arts and crafts.”

Murthy is vaccinated and boosted, and his symptoms are “mild,” he said: muscle aches, chills and sore throat.

The surgeon general’s positive test comes as coronavirus cases in the United States are broadly trending down and many jurisdictions are rolling back restrictions like mask mandates or vaccine requirements.