Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct.

In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We now hold that the en banc court misunderstood and misapplied ?2 and that it exceeded its authority in rejecting the District Court’s factual finding on the issue of legislative intent,” Justice Samuel Alito

This is a developing story.