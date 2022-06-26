Supreme Court: Trump takes victory lap on abortion reversal during Illinois rally

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade during a rally in Illinois Saturday, where he also endorsed two Republicans.

“The court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life,” Trump told a crowd of his supporters at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, referencing Friday’s abortion decision.

While serving in office, Trump appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In his address, the former president applauded the efforts of pro-life activists and other conservatives: “Your boundless love, sacrifice and devotion has finally been rewarded in full.”

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

“Thank you, Trump!” the thunderous crowd chanted back.

The focus of the rally was on Trump’s endorsement of Darren Bailey for Illinois governor and his renewed support for Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican who represents the 15th Congressional District.

RIOTERS IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND GRAFFITI, SMASH WINDOWS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT ABORTION CASE: ‘DEATH TO SCOTUS’

“Darren is a farmer and he’s a fighter and he has been an outstanding warrior in the Illinois State Senate where he’s totally, totally respected by all of them,” Trump praised.

“He will crack down on the violent crime that is devouring our Democrat-run cities and restore the state of Illinois to greatness. Darren has my complete and total endorsement,” the former president continued, before calling Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker “one of the worst governors in America.”

ARIZONA ABORTION PROTEST: POLICE RELEASE TEAR GAS, LAWMAKERS ‘HELD HOSTAGE’ IN SENATE BUILDING

Bailey, a third-generation farmer who has served in both the Illinois House of Representatives and the state senate, said he would look to help Trump win Illinois in 2024.

“We have our work cut out for us here in Illinois, friends,” Bailey said. “I’ve made a promise to President Trump that in 2024, Illinois will roll the red carpet out for him because Illinois will be ready for President Trump.”

COLORADO PREGNANCY CENTER VANDALIZED, SET ABLAZE HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT ANNOUNCED ABORTION DECISION: POLICE

Trump lost the state in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton as well as in 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump’s rally was also aimed at bolstering support for Miller, who he first endorsed on Jan. 1.

“With Mary, you get to elect a fearless America First Patriot,” Trump told the crowd. “She’s an incredible woman, somebody I’ve gotten to know very well. She’s been with me from day one. No bad back statements, you know, saying bad things about me two years ago, three years ago, one year ago,” Trump said, adding she is “a warrior for our movement.”

Miller also applauded the Supreme Court’s recent decision, calling it a “historic victory.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said the decision would not have been possible if the Republican Party was led by “Never-Trump RINOs.” RINO stands for Republican In Name Only, and is often used to describe conservatives who do not align their votes with other party members.

Illinois’ primary election is on Tuesday, June 28.