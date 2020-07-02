Supreme Court to hear arguments over House request for Mueller grand jury material

The Supreme Court announced Thursday that the justices will hear arguments in the Trump administration’s challenge against the House Judiciary Committee’s attempt to access the secret grand jury materials from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

This is a major setback for the Democrat-led committee, which has been trying to access the information ever since Mueller’s report came out last year.

While most of Mueller’s report was unredacted, information from the grand jury proceedings has been kept under wraps, as the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure prohibit grand jury information from being released, with limited exceptions.

House Democrats have argued that their request falls under the exception for “judicial proceedings,” claiming that their impeachment inquiry qualifies. They claim that even though President Trump has already been impeached and acquitted, their investigation is still going on and new articles of impeachment remain a possibility.

So far, their argument has been successful, with a lower court granting the release of the information. The Supreme Court, however, has blocked the release of the materials pending their ruling. With oral arguments set for October, a decision would likely not come until after November’s election.

