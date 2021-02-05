Supreme Court to allow some California churches to resume indoor services
The U.S. Supreme Court in a split decision Friday night ruled that churches in California may hold indoor services at 25% capacity, giving a partial win to groups fighting the state’s coronavirus restrictions, according to reports.
Churches will be allowed to restrict singing and chanting during services.
The three liberal justices dissented.
