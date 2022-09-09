Supreme Court temporarily blocks prior ruling, allows Jewish university to deny LGBTQ+ group recognition

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a prior state-level court ruling on Friday night that would have forced a Jewish university in New York to recognize an LGBTQ+ student group.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued the ruling which allows Yeshiva University to deny recognition to the YU Pride Alliance, which had argued that the university was in violation of the state human rights law.

Yeshiva University, however, claimed a religious exemption to the human rights law.

Friday’s ruling comes after New York County Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on June 14 that since Yeshiva University is chartered as an organization that is not religious, the university must be in compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law.

Kotler previously ruled that the university must “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equal accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.”

The New York County Supreme Court judge also ordered the university and its President, Ari Berman, to be “permanently restrained from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of the members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or YU Pride Alliance’s status, mission, and/or activities on behalf of LGBTQ students.”

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.