NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court has decided it does not need to get involved for now in a dispute over a school vaccine mandate in San Diego, California.

An unnamed female student, referred to as Jane Doe in court filings, in the California school district had asked the justices for emergency relief from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, on religious freedom grounds.

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR BIDEN ADMIN’S APPEAL TO END TRUMP-ERA ‘REMAIN-IN-MEXICO’ POLICY

But the high court in an unsigned order Friday denied the request for an immediate injunction as premature, since the school district had indicated it would not enforce the requirement until at least August.

The mandate was put in place last September for teachers, staff and students 16 and older. It was supposed to go into effect in late January, but officials delayed implementation.

The court order said those opposing the mandate could come back for a new injunction “if circumstances warrant.”

The court on Friday did agree to hear the Biden administration’s appeal in its efforts to end the “Remain-in-Mexico” policy — a key Trump-era border policy that the Biden administration abolished, but was then forced to re-establish under court order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oral arguments in the appeal will begin in the second week of April and a ruling will be expected by late June on whether the Biden administration can end the policy, which sees migrants sent back to Mexico for their immigration hearings instead of being released into the U.S. interior.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.