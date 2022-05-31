Supreme Court leak: Republicans introduce bill to imprison leakers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican representatives introduced legislation that would make it a federal crime to leak confidential information from the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-LA, introduced the bill alongside twelve other Republican sponsors Tuesday. The bill comes weeks after a Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to the press and revealed the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

The legislation would impose a prison sentence of up to five years on leaker if passed.

“The institution of the Court has been damaged, and we must do what we can to try to repair it,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson’s bill came hours after SCOTUS ramped up its investigation into the April leak, which publicized a draft majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito in a Mississippi abortion case. The decision would overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey unless major changes are made in the final ruling.

The court’s law clerks are having to turn over their phone records and sign affidavits as part of the investigation, Fox News’ Shannon Bream and Bill Mears confirmed. Each justice retains a team of one-year law clerks to assist in drafting opinions.

The Supreme Court Marshall Gail Curley is handling the investigation. The court has offered no updates on progress since it began in early May.