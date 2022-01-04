FOX Politics 

Supreme Court justices all vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shots

All nine Supreme Court justices have received a COVID-19 booster shot, the high court confirmed Tuesday.

The confirmation came following an earlier report that the court was keeping mum regarding whether justices had received a third dose amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant, according to The Associated Press.

This artist sketch depicts Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, standing while speaking to the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

In March, the court announced that all justices have been vaccinated. The justices face regular testing before meetings, as do lawyers arguing before the court. Unless they are speaking before the court, lawyers must remain masked.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh have both had COVID-19. Barrett came down with the virus before she was sworn in October 2020, and Kavanaugh tested positive a day before the court’s term began last October. Kavanaugh’s case required him to participate remotely.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Oct. 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

The Supreme Court will hear cases Friday against two Biden administration policies concerning vaccines for millions of workers. The first policy requires workers at larger companies either to get vaccinated or wear face masks and get weekly tests. The second concerns a mandate that applies to health care providers receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

CHIEF JUSTICE CALLS FOR JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE AMID GROWING POLITICAL CRITICISM OF FEDERAL COURTS

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (AP)

Except for 67-year-old Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has an underlying health condition, the justices have not been wearing masks while in the courtroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.