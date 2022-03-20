FOX Politics 

Supreme Court Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, expected to be released in a ‘day or two’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the court.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the statement.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

After Thomas underwent testing, he was diagnosed with an infection and is resting comfortably while his symptoms “are abating.”

Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report