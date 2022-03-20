Supreme Court Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, expected to be released in a ‘day or two’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the court.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the statement.

After Thomas underwent testing, he was diagnosed with an infection and is resting comfortably while his symptoms “are abating.”

Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report