Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, court announces

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday in Baltimore with an infection caused by a gallstone, the court announced, adding that she’s expected to remain in the hospital for a “day or two.”

Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.

The justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday following oral arguments with the court, which confirmed that she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, resulting in an infection.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Wednesday’s case– which will be argued via teleconference due to the coronavirus– involves a lengthy battle spanning eight years with the Little Sisters of the Poor, a religious group that serves the poor and elderly.

The case has gone all the way to the Supreme Court and the religious group is pushing back against an Obama Administration mandate under the Affordable Care Act which requires employers to provide employees with health insurance, which can be used to cover birth control, which the group considers a method of abortion.

Houses of worship and their integrated auxiliaries were exempt, but the Little Sisters of the Poor did not fall under that bracket.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are suing the group to stop them from an opt-out given to them by the Trump administration.

All Justice are participating via phone, so Ginsburg will have no impediments to full involvement in the case.

Ginsburg has faced a slew of hurdles concerning her health, fueling speculation that her possible exit from the court could provide an opportunity for President Trump to appoint a third justice to the bench. However, she consistently has slapped down any notion that her departure from the nation’s highest court was imminent, insisting that she’d like to remain on the bench until she’s 90 years old.

Ginsburg has also had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream contributed to this report.