Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts reins in Sotomayor after repeated interruptions

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reined in Justice Sonia Sotomayor during oral arguments over birthright citizenship and nationwide court injunctions on Thursday.

Sotomayor dominated questioning for several minutes at the outset of Thursday’s argument after taking over from Justice Clarence Thomas. She pressed U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer for President Donald Trump’s administration on several points relating to the authority for federal courts to issue nationwide injunctions, often speaking over the lawyer and interrupting him.

Sotomayor argued that Trump’s order invalidating birthright citizenship violated four Supreme Court precedents, a claim Sauer attempted to contest before Sotomayor interrupted him once again.

“Can I hear the rest of his answer?” Roberts then interjected.

Sauer then elaborated on his statement before questions continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.