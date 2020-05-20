Supreme Court blocks House Dems' efforts to get Mueller grand jury info released

The Supreme Court temporarily denied a motion Wednesday from House Democrats to obtain grand jury testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in an apparent effort to initiate a second impeachment investigation against President Trump.

The court’s order kept undisclosed details from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election out of the Democrats’ hands until at least early summer. Democrats have until June 1 to brief the court about whether the full case should be heard.

