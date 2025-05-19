Supreme Court allows Trump admin to move ahead with ending protected legal status for some migrants

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration, allowing it to move ahead, for now, with its plans to end protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S.

The decision is a victory for the Trump administration, allowing it to move forward with its plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. through parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans.

The TPS program provides legal status and work permits for these individuals.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to come.