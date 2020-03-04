Super Tuesday results: Where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand
The revival of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was complete after Super Tuesday.
Biden not only won multiple states and brought the moderate wing of the party together around him, but actually earned more delegates than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to become the new apparent front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The last state race was called Wednesday afternoon, with Biden declared the winner in the tight Maine contest. In total, Biden won 10 states to Sanders’ four.
Here’s where the race stands after the biggest night on the primary calendar.
Total pledged delegate count to date
Biden – 566
Sanders – 501
Warren – 61
Gabbard – 1
Three candidates have dropped out of the race but also won delegates to the Democratic National Convention. They are former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (53 delegates), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (26 delegates) and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (7 delegates).
Who won each Super Tuesday contest
Alabama – Biden
American Samoa – Bloomberg
Arkansas – Biden
California – Sanders
Colorado – Sanders
Democrats Abroad – no data yet
Maine – Biden
Massachusetts – Biden
Minnesota – Biden
North Carolina – Biden
Oklahoma – Biden
Tennessee – Biden
Texas – Biden
Utah – Sanders
Vermont – Sanders
Virginia – Biden
