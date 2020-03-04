Super Tuesday results: Where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand

The revival of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was complete after Super Tuesday.

Biden not only won multiple states and brought the moderate wing of the party together around him, but actually earned more delegates than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to become the new apparent front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The last state race was called Wednesday afternoon, with Biden declared the winner in the tight Maine contest. In total, Biden won 10 states to Sanders’ four.

Here’s where the race stands after the biggest night on the primary calendar.

Total pledged delegate count to date

Biden – 566

Sanders – 501

Warren – 61

Gabbard – 1

Three candidates have dropped out of the race but also won delegates to the Democratic National Convention. They are former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (53 delegates), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (26 delegates) and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (7 delegates).

Who won each Super Tuesday contest

Alabama – Biden

American Samoa – Bloomberg

Arkansas – Biden

California – Sanders

Colorado – Sanders

Democrats Abroad – no data yet

Maine – Biden

Massachusetts – Biden

Minnesota – Biden

North Carolina – Biden

Oklahoma – Biden

Tennessee – Biden

Texas – Biden

Utah – Sanders

Vermont – Sanders

Virginia – Biden

