Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Texas race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Texas.

Delegates at stake

There are 228 delegates at stake in Texas’ open primary. Of those, 149 are assigned to candidates proportionally based on the results in each congressional district while 79 are assigned according to the statewide results.

Texas voters will need to bring a photo ID to vote in the state’s primary. Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a handgun license and a U.S. passport, among others.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Because Texas includes two time zones, polls in Texas will close at both 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the East Coast.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders 65 percent to 33 percent.

Who’s spent the most time there?

Sanders and Warren had each spent eight days campaigning in Texas as of Feb. 29.

Who’s ahead in the polls?

Bernie Sanders holds a 6-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average with 30 percent support. He is followed by Joe Biden at 24 percent and then Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren, who each are drawing about 15 percent support.

Key endorsements

Texas Democrats’ endorsements have not gone overwhelmingly to one candidate, but Warren and Bloomberg have received perhaps the most influential endorsements among the primary contenders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren was endorsed by former presidential candidate Julian Castro and Bloomberg secured the backing of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Key issues

Perhaps no issue is as salient to Texas Democrats as immigration, with their state on the front lines of President Trump’s push for a border wall.

Castro, who was the only Latino in the presidential field, insinuated Warren would be best on the issue in a video announcing his endorsement of her.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure no matter where you live in America or where you came from in the world you have a path to opportunity too,” Castro said, referring to Warren.