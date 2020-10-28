Suburban mom on why she's backing Trump: Biden can't even say the words 'law and order'

A suburban woman Trump supporter appeared on Fox News Wednesday to explain why she is supporting the president for the 2020 election.

“He’s kept every promise that he has made over the past four years. He has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Lauren DeBellis Appell told “Fox & Friends.”

Appell said the election should be assessed based on the 2020 candidates’ “policies” as opposed to their “personalities.”

“I think it is just so important that we look in this election, that we don’t look at it as personality, we start to look at it as policies and it is so easy to get caught up in Twitter feeds, but, it is really about the policies and the policies that both of these two candidates are proposing and that’s what we should be focusing on this election,” Appell said.

Appell said the “safety” of families is paramount to suburban women in the 2020 election.

“First and foremost, I think the safety of our families and if you look, Joe Biden can’t even say the words law and order,” Appell said.

Appell went on to say, “It took him months to even kind of sort of somewhat condemning all of the riots and the looting going on in this country, and even now, we’re being told that this is a mostly peaceful protest. Donald Trump has gotten the support of countless police organizations and unions that have reluctantly come out to even support anybody in past elections and if they did, it was always the Democrat because they know this president has their back.”

